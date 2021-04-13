Badminton ace Jwala Gutta to tie the knot with actor Vishnu Vishal

Indian Badminton star Jwala Gutta is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé, actor Vishnu Vishal, on April 22, 2021.
The shuttler took to her social media to announce to date and shared an official statement, which read: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear, We are getting married."
"We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness," it added.
Sharing the same on his Twitter handle, Vishal wrote, "Life is a journey…. Embrace it… Have faith and take the leap… Need all your love and support as always."
The 37-year-old Arjuna Awardee got engaged tp her live-in partner on the ocassion of her birthday, last year.
Before dating Jwala, Vishnu Vishal, who predominantly appears in Tamil language films, was married to Rajini Natraj for 8 years and has also a son named Aryan. They got divorced in 2018.
On the work front, Vishal is currently awaiting the release of 'Kaadan', a forest-based action thriller, which stars Rana Daggubati in the lead role.
It is an animal drama also featuring Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin.
The Eros International’s movie is titled 'Haathi Mere Saathi' in Hindi and 'Aranya' in Telugu.
Helmed by Prabhu Solomon, the trilingual is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with a different cast across languages.
The movie highlighting man-animal relationship is a story inspired by true events and a tribute to 1971 classic film 'Haathi Mere Saathi' – starring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja.
While Rana, Zoya and Kalki feature in all the three language films, Pulkit’s character will be essayed by south actor Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil and Telugu versions along with actor Raghu Babu.
The music has been composed by Shantanu Moitra and sound designed by Resul Pookutty.
