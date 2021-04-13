Badminton ace Jwala Gutta to tie the knot with actor Vishnu Vishal

Indian Badminton star Jwala Gutta is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé, actor Vishnu Vishal, on April 22, 2021.

The shuttler took to her social media to announce to date and shared an official statement, which read: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear, We are getting married."

"We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness," it added.