'Baahubali' actress Anushka Shetty to marry 'Judgmentall Hai Kya' director Prakash Kovelamudi?

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty, who headlined for being in a relationship with her magnum opus co-star Prabhas, is now rumoured to be tying the knot with 'Judgmentall Hai Kya' director Prakash Kovelamudi. According to a report by Republic, Anushka will marry Prakash by the end of 2020.

Anushka’s dating life came to the spotlight after being linked with Prabhas. However, in an interview with DNA in 2017, Prabhas clarified, “Both me and Anushka had decided that no matter what, we won’t let reports linking us up appear. Arrey baba, we’re family friends since the past 9 years. We’re very good friends. We know each other since a long time but when these reports surface sometimes, then even I begin thinking, ‘Is there something between us or what?’”.

He added, “We know there’s nothing of that sort between both of us. This isn’t anything new. Whenever any actress works with an actor again, more than once, people start linking their names.”

Once these rumours were put to rest, reports of Shetty dating an Indian cricketer started doing rounds in the media. Meanwhile, Anushka hasn’t commented or given any statement about any of the speculations.

Prakash was earlier married to popular Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillon, who recently confirmed that they parted ways two years ago.

On work front, Anushka will next be seen in Nishabdham alongside R. Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala. The film is scheduled to release on 2 April 2020.