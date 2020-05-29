Baahubali 2' dubbed in Russian, here's how your favourite characters sound

The Russian Embassy on its verified Twitter account has confirmed that the 2017 blockbuster "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" has found favour among TV viewers in Russia.

The film has been dubbed in Russian language and telecast on a channel in that country.

"Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover!" tweeted @RusEmbIndia, the official Twitter account of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of India, along with a dubbed clip of the film.

Fans in India were overjoyed with the news, and the dubbed Russian clip of the film has gone viral. Fans in India are thanking Russia and Russians for receiving the blockbuster mythological action drama with such warmth.