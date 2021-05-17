'Asuran' actor Nitish Veera passes away due to COVID-19, Dhanush and others offer condolences

Tamil actor Nitish Veera passed away on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 45.
Nitish, known for his performances in movies such as Pudhupettai and Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, breathed his last at Chennai’s Omandurar Government Hospital.
The Tamil film fraternity is in shock and can't believe the industry has lost one more actor due to the virus.
Dhanush took to Twitter and offered condolences to his Asuran co-star Nitish.
He tweeted, "This is disheartening. Rest in peace my brother."
Vishnu Vishal also penned a note as he offered condolences to the actor.
"#RIPNitishVeera It pains to write this...Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu..This covid second wave is taking away so many lives..Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you...," the actor tweeted.
Actor Krishna, who worked with Nitish Veera in Kazhugoo and Bellbottom, penned a heartfelt note. He tweeted, "Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul. The second is wave is not a joke guys.... can’t loose anyone anymore... pls stay in and stay safe."
The young actor had also played pivotal roles in Rajinikanth's Kaala and Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan's Laabam.
Laabam is directed by the late SP Jananathan, who passed away earlier this year.