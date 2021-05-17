'Asuran' actor Nitish Veera passes away due to COVID-19, Dhanush and others offer condolences

Tamil actor Nitish Veera passed away on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 45.

Nitish, known for his performances in movies such as Pudhupettai and Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, breathed his last at Chennai’s Omandurar Government Hospital.

The Tamil film fraternity is in shock and can't believe the industry has lost one more actor due to the virus.

Dhanush took to Twitter and offered condolences to his Asuran co-star Nitish.

He tweeted, "This is disheartening. Rest in peace my brother."