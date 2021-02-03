Asif Ali Birthday Special: Top movies of the versatile actor

Asif Ali was born in Karikode, Kerala, on 4th February 1986. Asif is graduate in Business Administration from The Marian College. He was interested in modelling from an early age and also worked as a radio jockey before making it big in Malayalam film industry.

Asif has produced and acted in various films. He has won a number of awards including the Asianet Film Awards and Film Critic awards for his films like 'Salt N' Pepper' and 'Apoorvaragam'.

Here are the best movies of the Mollywood star-