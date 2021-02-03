Asif Ali Birthday Special: Top movies of the versatile actor

Asif Ali was born in Karikode, Kerala, on 4th February 1986. Asif is graduate in Business Administration from The Marian College. He was interested in modelling from an early age and also worked as a radio jockey before making it big in Malayalam film industry.
Asif has produced and acted in various films. He has won a number of awards including the Asianet Film Awards and Film Critic awards for his films like 'Salt N' Pepper' and 'Apoorvaragam'.
Here are the best movies of the Mollywood star-
Apoorvaragam
Directed by Sibi Malayi, this thriller film written by G.S Anand did really well in Kerala. It was dubbed in Telugu as well. Asif Ali as 'Tomy' was impressive in the film.
Traffic
This thriller film is a cult classic. Traffic is considered to be one of the best films made in Mollywood in the recent times. Asif played the character of Rajiv Menon in this hit.
Salt N' Pepper
Another classic hit, Salt N' Pepper had a stellar cast which did not disappoint. Asif plays Manu Raghav in the film, a carefree young man who finds himself in awkward situations more often than not.
Sevens
This sports action film directed by Joshiy is one of it's kind. Asif Ali played the role of Suraj, one of seven friends who play together in their 'sevens' team. The film was well received by critics.
Unnam
This official remake of the critically acclaimed Bollywood flick 'Johnny Gaddar' saw Asif Ali in a negative role. He played the character of Aloshy for which he was nominated in the Best Actor in a Negative Role category in the 2nd South Indian International Movie Awards.
Ordinary
This comedy drama was loved by the audiences. 'Ordinary' proved to be a Blockbuster hit. Asif Ali plays Bhadran, a native of Gavi village in the movie. The movie in Tamil and Telugu.
Ozhimuri
This critically acclaimed film is a must watch. The film was an official selection in the Indian Panorama section of the 43rd International film festival of India. Asif played the role of Sharath Chandran in this movie.
Apothecary
This medical thriller is another fantastic film with a nice message. The film gained critical acclaim and received a special mention from jury at 45th Kerala State Film Awards. Asif played the character of Prathapan in the movie.