Aravind Kuplikar's 'Puksatte Lifu' trailer grabs eyeballs

It has fun written all over it. The trailer of Puksatte Lifu is out and has already garnered umpteen views and along with it much appreciation too.

The trailer opens with some hilarious scenes with some engaging dialogues, thus giving the audience a feel of the same. It seems like there’s some robberies and the cops are chasing the case. At some point, somebody suggests that since robbery looks like a lucrative business, why don’t the cops themselves get into it? The audience isn’t shown what exactly happens after that but the mood gets a little somber after that. We are a couple of arrests being made and the tone gets serious. The trailer ends on a witty note.

Puksatte Lifu directed by Aravind Kuplikar and stars the late Sanchari Vijay, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar amongst others. Music is by Vasu Dixit and Poornachandra Tejaswi. It has been produced by sarvasva Productions.

Watch:

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 05:31 PM IST