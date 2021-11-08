'Annaatthe' Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s action film enters Rs 100 crore club

Director Siva's 'Annaatthe', starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, is raking in the moolah at the box office, if claims made on social media are to be believed.

As per tweet by trade analyst Trinath, the film, which released on November 4, has managed to gross over Rs 100 crore within just three days worldwide.

Not to mention, online platform Book My Show on Saturday tweeted that it had sold a whopping one million tickets for 'Annaatthe' by November 5. It added that this is the first movie to cross the one-million mark on the platform after the second lockdown was lifted.

Rajinikanth, who made his movie debut in K. Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal' in 1975, has acted in more than 160 films, apart from appearing in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali movies. His major break came in Balachander's 'Moondru Mudichu'. There has been no looking back for Rajinikanth after this hit movie and he is considered as one of Indian cinema's leading stars.

'Annaatthe' was released in 1,100 overseas theatres, the biggest such rollout for a Tamil film. The film, which has a huge star cast that includes Khushbu, Meena, Soori and Jagapathi Babu, and is about sibling love, however, opened to mixed reviews. The audiences, though, seem to have ignored the critics and crowded theatres to see their favourite Thalaiva.

Last month, Rajinikanth crossed yet another milestone in a career that spans 45 years and continues to go strong. He was presented the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards function by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in the national capital.

The Phalke Award is the latest of several honours that the thespian has garnered through his career. Apart from four Tamil Nadu State Film Best Actor Awards, and a Filmfare Best Tamil Actor Award, Rajinikanth is the recipient of Padma Bhushan in 2000, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016. He is the second Tamil actor after Sivaji Ganesan to receive the prestigious film award.

