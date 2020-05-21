'And it’s official!' Rana Daggubati shares 'roka ceremony' pics with Miheeka Bajaj

Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati has shared pictures of his Roka ceremony with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. The "Baahubali" actor who announced the relationship earlier this month, took to social media and wrote, "And it’s official!!"
In the pictures, the lovebirds can be seen clad in traditional outfits. Rana is seen in an all-white attire, while Miheeka looks stunning in a golden and pink saree. The couple reportedly had a close-knit roka ceremony in the presence of their family members, owing to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.
Check out the pictures here:
As soon as Rana shared the Roka ceremony pictures, elated fans and friends from the industry took to the comments section to react to the news. Several fans left congratulatory messages on the adorable picture. Saina Nehwal wrote, "Huge congratulations to both of u ... May you both be blessed with lifelong happiness."
Actress Sonal Chauhan commented, "You guys looks beautiful. God bless."
Actor Rana Daggubati had made his engagement Instagram official earlier in May and treated fans with a picture of his lady love. Sharing an adorable picture with his fiancee Miheeka, he wrote, "And she said Yes."
For the unversed, Miheeka Bajaj is an entrepreneur by profession. She is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studios, which is an event management company. The event and wedding planner has graduated from the University of the Arts London. Before staring her own company, Miheeka earned her diploma in interior design from architecture school in Mumbai - Rachna Sansad. Miheeka is the daughter of jewellery designer Bunty Bajaj, who owns the popular jewellery store Krsala. Miheeka's brother Samarth heads Krsala's production and management.
