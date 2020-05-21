'And it’s official!' Rana Daggubati shares 'roka ceremony' pics with Miheeka Bajaj

Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati has shared pictures of his Roka ceremony with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. The "Baahubali" actor who announced the relationship earlier this month, took to social media and wrote, "And it’s official!!"

In the pictures, the lovebirds can be seen clad in traditional outfits. Rana is seen in an all-white attire, while Miheeka looks stunning in a golden and pink saree. The couple reportedly had a close-knit roka ceremony in the presence of their family members, owing to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Check out the pictures here: