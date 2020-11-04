Amala Paul files defamation case against ex-boyfriend for sharing private pics on social media

On Wednesday, Madras High Court permitted actress Amala Paul to file a defamation case against her former boyfriend, singer Bhavninder Singh. The 'VIP 2' actress had alleged that Singh had shared their private pictures on social media and had claimed that they were married.

Paul has sought a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and alleged that after their engagement, Singh had started extracted money from her, reports New Indian EXpress. The reports also states that although Bhavinder had deleted the pictures, he had threatened Amala Paul of uploading more pictures and demanded money from her.

The actress, who was divorced director Al Vijay in 2017, reportedly got engaged to Bhavninder in 2018.

A few months ago, pictures of Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh dressed in wedding ensembles had gone viral on social media. After the latter had shared the pictures claiming that they had just tied the knot, several media houses had picked up the story.