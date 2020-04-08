Allu Arjun unveils new poster of upcoming film 'Pushpa', based on sandalwood smuggling

On the occasion of Telugu star Allu Arjun's 37th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film took to social media to announce the title of his next film, and also share the posters.

Titled "Pushpa", the posters of the Sukumar directorial show the stylish star in a rugged and rustic avatar. While the first look poster shows a close-up of the star, the second poster shows him seated crossed-legged on the ground with police officers standing in the background while sandalwood is being loaded onto a vehicle. The poster confirms the reports that the film is based on sandalwood smuggling, and will be set in a forest.

"First Look and the Title of my next movie 'P U S H P A'. Directed by dearest Sukumar garu. Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP. Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it," tweeted Allu Arjun.