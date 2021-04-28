Allu Arjun tests positive for COVID-19, says 'Don't worry, I'm doing fine'

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself at home. The actor posted a note on Instagram on Wednesday to share the health update.

"Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols," Arjun wrote.

He urged those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

"Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance," he added.