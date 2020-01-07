Allu Arjun, Tabu attend South India's 'biggest musical' event

Actors Allu Arjun and Tabu got together to promote the music of their upcoming Telugu film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" here. The event -- South India's "biggest musical night" -- saw almost 50 music artistes like Armaan Malik and Sivamani hitting the stage.

"Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has already won the hearts of the audience through its songs such as "Samajavaragamana", "Ramuloo Ramulaa" and "OMG Daddy".

The film's team, including its composer Thaman S, got together here on Monday to celebrate its music.