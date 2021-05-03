Allu Arjun shares health update after testing positive for COVID-19, says 'recovering well, nothing to worry'

Telugu star Allu Arjun on Monday said he has "mild symptoms" of COVID-19 and is on the path to recovery, days after contracting the virus.

The 38-year-old actor posted a note for his fans on Twitter, thanking them for their prayers and blessings.

Arjun said his health is improving and he continues to be under home quarantine.

"Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine," the "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" star said.