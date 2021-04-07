Allu Arjun Birthday Special: From 'Arya' to 'Vedam' - best movies to binge-watch

Allu Arjun is an Indian film actor who primarily works in Telugu cinema.
He is famously known for his dancing abilities.
He has received five Filmfare Awards South and three Nandi Awards.
He was born on April 8, 1983, in Madras to film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala.
He has two siblings, Venkatesh who is a businessman and Sirish who is an actor.
He is currently married to Sneha Reddy and has two children, a son Allu Ayaan and a daughter Allu Arha.
Here are some of Allu Arjun's best movies:
Arya: Arya is a romantic action film and was released in the year 2004. The plot revolves around Arya(Allu Arjun), an outgoing and free-spirited boy falling in love with Geetha, an introverted girl who is on the shield of another person Ajay. Arya received highly positive reviews from critics. This was his breakthrough role and he earned his first Filmfare Best Telugu Actor award nomination and he won a Special Jury Award at the Nandi Awards ceremony.
Arya 2: Arya 2 is an action comedy film that was brought to us in 2009. It is a spiritual sequel to the romantic action film Arya. The plot revolves around the complex love-hate relationship between three characters- Arya(Allu-Arjun), Ajay and Geetha. This is a stand-alone sequel to the 2004 Telugu film Arya. The film became a blockbuster.
Race Gurram: Race Gurram is an action comedy film. It's storyline is very interesting and upon release it released positive reviews from critics. Allu Arjun won a Filmfare Best Telgu Actor award for his role in this film.
Vedam: Vedam is an anthology film and it revolves around five principal characters. This film was critically acclaimed and recieved several accolades including four Filmfare Awards - Best Movie, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.
Julayi: Julayi is an action comedy film. It shows the importance of earning your way through life. The film got positive reviews and has received the Nandi Award for Best Popular Feature Film.
