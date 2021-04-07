Allu Arjun Birthday Special: From 'Arya' to 'Vedam' - best movies to binge-watch

Allu Arjun is an Indian film actor who primarily works in Telugu cinema.

He is famously known for his dancing abilities.

He has received five Filmfare Awards South and three Nandi Awards.

He was born on April 8, 1983, in Madras to film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala.

He has two siblings, Venkatesh who is a businessman and Sirish who is an actor.

He is currently married to Sneha Reddy and has two children, a son Allu Ayaan and a daughter Allu Arha.

Here are some of Allu Arjun's best movies: