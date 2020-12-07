Alia Bhatt kickstarts shooting for her role as 'Sita' in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

S.S Rajamouli’s Pan- India film RRR, for which shoot had begun long back now has Alia Bhatt joining the cast. Before Alia joined, a few action sequences from the movie were completed before in a 50 day long schedule post lockdown.

Alia Bhatt will now be starting her shoot for her role as Sita. The film sees Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and several others in pivotal roles.

The makers shared photos of Alia and Rajamouli on social media with the caption,

"A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented @aliaabhatt on to the sets of #RRRMovie! 🌟❤️

#AliaBhatt #RRR"