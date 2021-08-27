Akkineni Nagarjuna Birthday Special: From 'Zakhm' to 'Criminal' - Best Films

Akkineni Nagarjuna is an Indian actor, producer, television Presenter and Entrepreneur who has acted in Hindi and Tamil films. But he has predominantly acted in Telugu films.

Nagarjuna was born on 29th August 1959 in Chennai. He hails from a Telugu family. He is the son of veteran actor and producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Nagarjuna made his debut on screen as a child artist in the Telugu film ‘Sudhigundalu’ in 1967. Years later he made his debut as a lead actor through the 1986 Telugu film Vikram, directed by V. Madhusudhana Rao. It was a remake of the Hindi film ‘Hero’. The film was a successful hit and Nagarjuna was noticed by his acting skills.

Nagarjuna delivered several successful films after this. Nagarjuna was soon known as "Celluloid Scientist" for his nature of experimenting with different scripts. He has acted in over 100 films. He is the mega star of Telugu Industry and has huge fan following. Many of his films were also dubbed into Tamil. His films include both commercial and critical success. He proved and set a benchmark for himself as an actor with his performances.

The actor is celebrating his 62nd Birthday on 29th August 2021.Here is a list of his best films that you shouldn’t miss.

Ninne Pelladata

Ninne Pelladata is a 1996 romantic drama film, produced by Nagarjuna himself. It was made under the Annapurna Studios banner and directed by Krishna Vamsi. The film stars Nagarjuna and Tabu in the lead roles. It became one of the most successful films of that year. The film also received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu for that year.

Shirdi Sai Baba

2.Shirdi Sai Baba featured a very different side of Nagarjuna as an actor. It was a biographical film of 2012, based upon the spiritual guru Sai Baba of Shirdi. He received worldwide appreciation for the character portrayal. It was considered one of his best performances.

Criminal

3.Criminal was released in 1995, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It is an action thriller film. The music of the film was loved by the audience. The songs 'Tum Mile ,Dil khile' from the film still remains have a same magic.

Zakhm

4.Zakhm is again a Bhatt directorial film. It was based on the religious riots. Nagarjuna had comparatively less screen time, but he didn’t escape without impressing the audience. The film won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Oopiri

5. Oopiri is a 2016 Indian comedy-drama film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Nagarjuna once again experimented with his character. He played the role of the person with disabilities and who’s always on the chair. He still managed to leave a mark with his performance. His character was appreciated by his fans.

