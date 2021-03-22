Ajith Kumar's 'Billa 2' co-star Theepetti Ganesan passes away in Madurai

Actor Theepetti Ganesan, popular known for his work in Tamil films ' 'Billa 2', 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' and 'Renigunta', has passed away in Madurai. The actor breathed his last at the Rajaji Government Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for an unknown illness.
Sharing the heart-breaking news, Seenu Ramsamy tweeted: "I was shocked to know the sad demise of actor Karthik aka Theepetti Ganesan who had acted in my films. He was under treatment at Madurai Rajaji Hospital. Heartfelt condolences Ganesa."
Ganesan is survived by his wife and children.
Last year, the actor had gone viral for his video where he was seen asking financial help from superstar Thala Ajith. The duo worked together in 'Billa 2'.
Ganesan had shared a video on social media, urging Ajith Kumar to help him financially and revealed that he was struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
The video had garnered the attention of filmmaker Raghava Lawrence and he had promised Ganesan to help him reach out to Ajith. Lawrence had also offered financial aid.
"Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details," read the filmmaker's tweet.
