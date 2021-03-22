Ajith Kumar's 'Billa 2' co-star Theepetti Ganesan passes away in Madurai

Last year, the actor had gone viral for his video where he was seen asking financial help from superstar Thala Ajith. The duo worked together in 'Billa 2'.

Ganesan had shared a video on social media, urging Ajith Kumar to help him financially and revealed that he was struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The video had garnered the attention of filmmaker Raghava Lawrence and he had promised Ganesan to help him reach out to Ajith. Lawrence had also offered financial aid.

"Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details," read the filmmaker's tweet.