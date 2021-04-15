Regional Film News

Ajai Rao and Sridhar V Sambhram continue their hit pairing with 'Krishna Talkies'

By FPJ Web Desk

Ajai Rao starrer and Vijay Anand directorial 'Krishna Talkies' is hitting screens this week.

The horror thriller is especially close to Ajai’s heart and he has a lot of expectations from the film.

The trailer and songs of the film has already got a lot of positive feedback from fans and the team says that they are expecting a similar response for the film too.

The songs of the film are already a huge hit and have been composed by Sridhar V Sambhram.

Sridhar who has delivered many hit songs in the past, has given a variety of numbers in 'Krishna Talkies', too.

Incidentally, this will be the fifth film that Sridhar and Ajai Rao will be teaming up.

“Ajai and I have done four films together earlier and all of them have had hit music. I am happy that our luck continues even with our fifth association,” shares Sridhar.

'Krishna Talkies' has been given a U/A certificate and will release on April 16. The movie has been produced by Gokul Entertainment and backed by Govindaraju AH.

