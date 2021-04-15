Ajai Rao and Sridhar V Sambhram continue their hit pairing with 'Krishna Talkies'

Ajai Rao starrer and Vijay Anand directorial 'Krishna Talkies' is hitting screens this week.

The horror thriller is especially close to Ajai’s heart and he has a lot of expectations from the film.

The trailer and songs of the film has already got a lot of positive feedback from fans and the team says that they are expecting a similar response for the film too.

The songs of the film are already a huge hit and have been composed by Sridhar V Sambhram.