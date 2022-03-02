Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'PS-1' to release theatrically on September 30

The much-anticipated magnum opus, 'PS-1', the first part of a two-part multilingual film based on Kalki’s classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' is all set to hit the big screen this year.

The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

The makers have shared an exciting first look of this mega film.

The story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor.

It is an adventure story featuring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, amongst others in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on the big screens on September 30, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 05:28 PM IST