After small screen, multi-talented actor-director Raghu Shivamogga shines bright on silver screen

Having made his entry through theatre under the able tutelage of Prakash Belawadi, Raghu Shivamogga then made a transit to the small screen. The Malnad born actor has made his presence felt in several hit serials including Mugilu, Mukta Mukta, Arasi, Noorentu Sullu and Manju Musukida Haadi and later made his way into directing daily soaps.

His television directorial outings include notable serials like Madarangi, Preethi Prema and Janumada Jodi among others. His 2015 short film called Chowkabaara which was entirely helmed by him received much appreciation.