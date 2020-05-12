After Bollywood debut with 'The Body', actress Vedhika signs a web series!

Vedhika, who is known for her work in south cinema, made her successful Bollywood debut in 2019 with Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi in ‘The Body’. Now, the pretty actress reveals that she has also signed a web series that she is looking forward to. Ask her for the juicy details and she smiles adding, “Right now I can’t divulge anything. But when I start shooting I will talk about it.”

During the lockdown, the actress has also tried her hand at cooking and baking. “I cook a lot. I also tried baking but that was a disaster. When I took the cupcakes out of the oven, there were all burnt. I even made a video; may be I should put it up,” laughs Vedhika.

But the lockdown also brought some sadness for her due the passing away of Rishi Kapoor. ‘The Body’, a remake of a Spanish film of the same name, was also Rishi Kapoor’s last Hindi film and his sudden demise was a shocker to Vedhika. They shot for the film in Mauritius and the actress recalls the fun time they had with him.

“Rishi Kapoor ji is a legend and he was so nice. I signed the film because of him! He is a foodie and one day he took us all out for lunch to a Chinese restaurant. I will miss him,” she reminisces.

Talking about her success in south cinema, Vedhika says that she loves the diverse performance-oriented roles she has gotten so far but is open to doing even fun, breezy films.

“My role in the Kannada film ‘Shivalinga’ was tough to do but I loved doing that with Shiva Rajkumar and director P Vasu. I was wondering how I’ll pull it off since the ghost was a male but in a female body. Playing Angamma in director Bala’s ‘Paradesi’ was also challenging because I had to wear dark make-up everyday. I was worried how it’ll look on screen!” explains Vedhika. She says she loves working in horror films and counts ‘Muni’ with Raghava Lawrence as a film that was fun to work on well. “We used to shoot only in the nights,” she adds.

Given that she works in so many languages, how many languages does she know now?

“I am from Bangalore so I speak Kannada and I can speak Tamil. Hindi I know as well but Malayalam is a little tough. In my Malayalam film with Prithviraj ‘James & Alice’, I had to speak four pages of dialogue at a stretch. And I pulled it off. I realised I can pick up languages quite fast,” Vedhika signs off.