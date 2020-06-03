Actress Miya George gets engaged to Ashwin Philip; to tie the knot in September

Malayalam actress Miya George recently got engaged to businessman Ashwin Philip and took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. The 'Doctor Love' actress's engagement was reportedly held at Philip's Kerala residence and was a low-key affair. The couple will tie the knot in September, this year.

Miya took to the photo-sharing app to share pictures of herself and her fiance, Ashwin Philip. In the picture, the couple can be seen flashing their million dollar smiles as they strike a pose for the camera. While, Ashwin is seen in a formal attire, Miya George opted for a traditional dress. The actress can be seen wearing Label M's pastel Anarkali and a green choker necklace around her neck. Fans were also able get a glimpse of Miya's beautiful engagement ring.

She captioned the picture: "Thanks for all the love and prayers."

Check out the post here: