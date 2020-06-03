Actress Miya George gets engaged to Ashwin Philip; to tie the knot in September

Malayalam actress Miya George recently got engaged to businessman Ashwin Philip and took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. The 'Doctor Love' actress's engagement was reportedly held at Philip's Kerala residence and was a low-key affair. The couple will tie the knot in September, this year.
Miya took to the photo-sharing app to share pictures of herself and her fiance, Ashwin Philip. In the picture, the couple can be seen flashing their million dollar smiles as they strike a pose for the camera. While, Ashwin is seen in a formal attire, Miya George opted for a traditional dress. The actress can be seen wearing Label M's pastel Anarkali and a green choker necklace around her neck. Fans were also able get a glimpse of Miya's beautiful engagement ring.
She captioned the picture: "Thanks for all the love and prayers."
Check out the post here:
On the work front, the 'Alphonsamma' actress will be next seen in an upcoming film starring Tamil superstar Vikram. The film's title has been changed from 'Vikram 58' to 'Cobra'. Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan will be seen essaying a prominent role in the flick. It is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is known for films like "Imaikka Nodigal" and "Demonte Colony".
The producers of the film had tweeted confirmation that Irfan was on board. "Proud and honoured to introduce @IrfanPathan in #ChiyaanVikram58 in a super stylish action avatar!! Welcome on Board sir and wish you a sensational debut," read a tweet by co-producers Seven Screen Studio. Vikram is known as Chiyaan to his fans.
AR Rahman has scored music for 'Cobra'. Filming of the project will begin soon, and will be done across various parts of India. Sivakumar Vijayan is helming the film's camera work.
Inputs by IANS.
