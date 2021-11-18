Actor Suriya thanks his fans for 'overwhelming' love amid 'Jai Bhim' controversy

In the wake of threats and a legal notice over his new film 'Jai Bhim', Tamil actor actor Suriya has taken to social media to thank his fans for their support for the film.

On Wednesday, Suriya took to Twitter and thanked his fans for the 'overwhelming' support he has been receiving.

"Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I've never witnessed this before! Can't express in words how thankful I am for the trust and reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us," he tweeted.

Earlier this week, the Vanniyar Sangam had issued a legal notice to actor Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel, demanding an unconditional apology from the makers of the film 'Jai Bhim' for portraying the community in a bad light.

Several fans have posted messages on social media, supporting the actor by sharing the trending hashtag #WestandWithSuriya.

On Wednesday, armed security personnel were deployed at Suriya's T Nagar residence in Chennai, following a threat call by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Mayiladuthurai district secretary Palanisamy for allegedly 'tarnishing' the reputation of the Vanniyar community in 'Jai Bhim' movie.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police also booked Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary Palanisamy who allegedly announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for attacking the actor.

As per the police, Palanisamy is booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 01:26 PM IST