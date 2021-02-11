Action Prince Dhruva Sarja’s ‘Pogaru’ gets a U/A certificate

‘Pogaru’ fever has officially hit Sandalwood. Action Prince Dhruva Sarja’s latest flick is all set for release on February 19.
And the buzz around the movie is simply at an all-time high. The action, romance and mother sentiment film has been directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by BK Gangadhar.
Already the curiosity factor of the film has been built by the success of its trailer, dialogues and the superhit song ‘Karabu’.
Dhruva’s fans are already in celebration mode. The movie is scheduled for release in Tamil and Telugu and Dhruva has been busy with the publicity of the film across various states.
The movie has now been given a U/A certificate by the censors and it was conveyed by Dhruva himself on social media.
The actor has told fans to come and watch the film with family.
The makers who are busy with the final leg of publicity, are now gearing up for the audio launch of the film on Valentine’s Day.
To be held at the Government High school grounds in Davanagere, the audio launch is said to be filled with surprises. ‘Pogaru’ has Rashmika Mandanna as Dhruva’s leading lady.