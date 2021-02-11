Action Prince Dhruva Sarja’s ‘Pogaru’ gets a U/A certificate

‘Pogaru’ fever has officially hit Sandalwood. Action Prince Dhruva Sarja’s latest flick is all set for release on February 19.

And the buzz around the movie is simply at an all-time high. The action, romance and mother sentiment film has been directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by BK Gangadhar.

Already the curiosity factor of the film has been built by the success of its trailer, dialogues and the superhit song ‘Karabu’.