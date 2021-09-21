Achyut Kumar's portrayal of a lover in Kanmaniye from Four Walls garners praise

Four Walls is a film that has garnered eyeballs both for its poster and teaser. The movie is once again in the news for its music. The team has just released a lyrical video song from the film and its USP lies in the fact that it features Achyuth Kumar as a 'lover boy'.

The visuals showcase the actor wooing his lady on a cycle and professing his love for her. This has brought in a lot of praise from movie buffs for its uniqueness. The lyrics for this enchanting song called Kanmaniye have been penned by Sri Talageri while hit singer Vijay Prakash has lent his voice for the same.

Kanmaniye is a much-awaited number from Four Walls and with its recent release, it has proved that the wait has been worth it. Four Walls is a family entertainer and is said to be based on a father-son relationship. It has been directed by SS Sajjan, who has earlier helmed Mantram in Sandalwood.

The movie has Dr Pavithra playing the leading lady, while talented actors like Dattanna, Bhaskar Ninasam, Shreya Shetty and others play prominent roles. Four Walls has been produced by SV Pictures and funded by T Vishwanath.

Tuesday, September 21, 2021