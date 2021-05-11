Ace scriptwriter, director Dennis Joseph passes away

Ace scriptwriter Dennis Joseph, who wrote several superhit films in the eighties and nineties that made actors Mammootty and Mohanlal superstars, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday night, industry sources said.

Joseph, who began his career in the early eighties as a journalist with a film magazine, later started writing scripts. He penned scripts for 45 films besides directing five movies, of which 'Manu Uncle' fetched him the national award for best children's film in 1988.

Joseph last wrote the script for ace director Priyadarshan's film 'Geethanjali' in 2013. He was planning another scriot, which was in the pipeline.

On Monday night, Joseph collapsed at his house in Kottayam and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Among the all-time Malayalam hits, Joseph had written the script for the blockbuster 'New Delhi', a film which gave a new lease of life to Mammootty's career in 1987.