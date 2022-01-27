'Absolute nonsense': Nagarjuna slams 'false' media reports about him commenting on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna on Thursday took to his official Twitter account to clear the air on his stand over Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce.

According to several media reports, Nagarjuna had been quoted as saying that it was Samantha who had pushed for the divorce and not Naga Chaitanya, who's the superstar's son.

Several publications even claimed that Nagarjuna had discussed the issue with them.

The reports are said to have upset both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, which provoked Nagarjuna to make his displeasure with the media known to all.

"The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news."

He concluded his message with the hashtag: "#GiveNewsNotRumours."

A few days back, Naga Chaitanya had said that the decision to part ways with Samantha was taken in their mutual best interests.

"My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision taken in the best interests of the two of us. She's happy. I'm also happy. Both of us are doing well professionally too," Naga Chaitanya replied to a media query on how he overcame the tough times in his personal life.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had announced their seperation in October last year. The announcement on social media, coming four days ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary had led to much curiosity in public and media circles. So far, both of them have not divulged the reasons for their split.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:06 PM IST