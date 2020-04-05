9Baje9Minute: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Nagarjuna urge people to light lamps after PM Modi's appeal

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, several Telugu actors including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Ram Charan have come forward to express their support and have requested people to light lamps on Sunday at 9 PM to make the programme successful.

Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela took to his social media handle on Saturday to show his solidarity and urged people to participate.

In the 45-seconds video shared on Twitter, the actor requested people to the light lamp, or use the phone's flashlight for nine minutes from the safety of their homes.

"Tomorrow #5thApr20 @9PMfor 9 minutes, ONLY from the safety of our homes, let us all light lamps to drive away the darkness and gloom of #Corona. Let us show that we are all united in this fight to save humanity. #LightForIndia #StayHomeStaySafe," the 64-year-old actor tweeted.