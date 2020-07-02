8 men arrested for planning to kidnap South Indian actress Shamna Kasim

The Kerala Police have arrested eight out of twelve gang members for threatening, blackmailing and allegedly planning to kidnap South Indian actress Shamna Kasim.

The suspects were detained by the police before committing the crime, as Shamna acted on the same with a timely complaint.

In a detailed Facebook post, Shamna shared her ordeal on how the gang members had approached her family on the pretext of marriage. She wrote, “Thank you for the wonderful support my dear friends and well-wishers during this ordeal. I just would like to clarify on few unreal reports in few media relating to my case. I do not know the culprit and gang who are part of this blackmailing saga hence I am pleading to all my media friends not to propagate such fake news linking me with the culprit.”

“My family had decided to lodge a complaint because we had been cheated with fake names, fake addresses, deceitful identities with a marriage proposal that completely misled us. This eventually led to blackmail for which we decided to approach the police for legal action. We never knew and still don't know what their intentions were or are.”

Currently, the Kerala police are doing an excellent job after my complaint and they have nabbed all the culprits. therefore I am requesting all my media friends not to infringe on my family's and my personal privacy rights until the investigation is over. I have complete faith and trust in our criminal justice system. I will definitely meet the media once the case is resolved. Once again, I am thanking all my dear friends and well-wisher for giving me great support and peace at the most difficult time of my life, and I am hoping that through my case, my fellow sisters out there will be a little vigilant in fighting off these fraudsters. Love, Shamna Kasim (Poorna),” she added.