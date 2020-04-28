3 years of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion': Prabhas expresses gratitude

Three years after delivering the super-duper hit film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', actor Prabhas on Tuesday expressed gratefulness to everyone for making the movie a success.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' starring actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati set a benchmark in Indian cinema.

As today, April 28, marks the third anniversary of the film, the 40-year-old actor took to Instagram and said: "Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life." The actor shared a behind-the-scene picture featuring himself with co-star Rana and filmmaker Rajamouli. The shared still appears to be taken after a fight scene from the movie.

He also expressed gratefulness to all his fans, team, and director of the movie for making the 2017 release "one of the most memorable projects".