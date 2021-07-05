12th Man: Mohanlal shares first look of new film with 'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph

Superstar Mohanlal has teamed up with 'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph first for a mystery thriller, '12th Man.'
Sharing the news on Twitter, Mohanlal tweeted on Monday, "Happy to announce my upcoming movie '12th MAN' with #JeethuJoseph, produced by @antonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine."
He also shared a poster of the upcoming film that features a countryside house in the dark background. Mohanlal's character can be seen standing in front of the house.
The film's title also carries the tagline 'Unveiling the Shadows'.
For those unversed, Mohanlal had first teamed up with Jeethu Joseph for the blockbuster movie 'Drishyam' in 2013. They collaborated yet again for 'Drishyam 2', which released in 2021.
They are currently working on their third film together titled, 'Ram'.
Another film of Mohanlal which is currently in its production stage is 'Bro Daddy.' Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film will be a light-hearted fun entertainer. It also stars Meena, Prithviraj, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir.
Besides, Mohanlal recently announced that one of his most anticipated films 'Marakkar: Arabhikadalinte Simham' will release on August 12 on the occasion of Onam.
