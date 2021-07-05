12th Man: Mohanlal shares first look of new film with 'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph

Superstar Mohanlal has teamed up with 'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph first for a mystery thriller, '12th Man.'

Sharing the news on Twitter, Mohanlal tweeted on Monday, "Happy to announce my upcoming movie '12th MAN' with #JeethuJoseph, produced by @antonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine."

He also shared a poster of the upcoming film that features a countryside house in the dark background. Mohanlal's character can be seen standing in front of the house.

The film's title also carries the tagline 'Unveiling the Shadows'.