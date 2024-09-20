Reem Sameer Recovers From Facial Burn Marks, Says, 'You Can't Break..'

Reem Sameer, currently a part of Colors TV's Laughter Chef left her fans worried after she revealed of enduring facial burns while shooting for the show. The actress, amid all of this, resumed shooting for the show recently and shared glimpses of the same too.

Now, taking to her Instagram handle again, Reem has shared a selfie of herself, revealing her recovery. In this picture, the actress' burn marks seem to have lessened drastically. In another slide, the actress also shared a picture of herself from the time her face burnt. Sharing both these pictures, Reem writes how a woman who derives her strength from god can not be broken. The actress writes, ''’I've healed.. 🤍

Nothing can break a woman who gets her strength from God.

#allahkashukar''



As soon as Reem posted these pictures, her fans and friends from the fraternity started showering her with love and best wishes. Aly Goni, Niyati Fatnani, Jiya Shankar, Sehban Azim and many others showered love on the actress for her recovcery.

For the uninformed, Reem took to her Instagram handle a few days ago to reveal about the mishap and in a long note, thanked the almighty for saving her from something major. The actress also thanked her friends and family for taking care of her after she suffered the said mishap.

Currently, Reem is paired with Jannat Zubair in Colors TV's 'Laughter Chef.'