Rebel Wilson Meets With Accident On Set Of Bride Hard, Undergoes Stitches

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson took to social media to share that she suffered an accident while filming 'Bride Hard' and had to have stitches.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star took to her Instagram Stories to show off her face after getting stitches following an incident on the set of her movie currently filming in Savannah, Georgia, reports deadline.com.

"NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!" she captioned the post in an expired Instagram Story shared on Thursday. "3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4 a.m."

The film, which also stars Jeff Chase, talks about a mercenary group taking a lavish wedding hostage; they have no idea what they are in for as the Maid of Honor is actually a secret agent ready to rain hell-fire upon anyone who would ruin her best friend's wedding.

Despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, 'Bride Hard' continued to film as it was granted an Interim Agreement due to it being an independent production.

"The Interim Agreement gives many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families. This approach maintains our strength, solidarity and upper hand with the AMPTP until they yield to the deal we deserve," the guild said in a message to members last month.

"The Interim Agreement is not a waiver. To be clear, it is a contract that includes all terms and conditions for producers looking to employ our members on their specific independent productions."

