Real life 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': Man files for divorce after 7 years of marriage, so wife can marry lover

While remakes in Bollywood have become an unstoppable phenomenon, sometime an individual’s real life can be an equally interesting tale than that of a film. Remember the Sanjay Leela Bhansali epic, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? It seems like the romantic drama has occurred in real life for a man from Bhopal.

As per the film’s narrative, the protagonists Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai are in love with each other but the latter’s father rejects their love, and has Ash marry Ajay Devgn. However, when Ajay learns of his wife’s love, he takes up the task to reunite the two lovers. Meanwhile in the process, Aishwarya realises that she doesn’t want to go back to Salman and decides to stay with Ajay.

According to a report by India Today, a man from Bhopal has agreed to file for divorce after seven years, when he learned that his wife was still in love with the man whom she wanted to tie the knot prior to her marriage to him.

The couple was indeed leading a happy life with two kids, but the man realised that his better half was simply putting up with him as a compromise. She wanted to get back with her lover and leave her family.

Finally, after failing to convince her, the man decided to take the matter to court, for his wife’s happiness. That being said, he made sure it wouldn’t affect their kids, and seeks custody, stating that she can meet them whenever she wants.