 Ravi Mohan's Rumoured Girlfriend Kenishaa Francis Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours: 'Just Have Beautiful Six-Pack'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRavi Mohan's Rumoured Girlfriend Kenishaa Francis Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours: 'Just Have Beautiful Six-Pack'

Ravi Mohan's Rumoured Girlfriend Kenishaa Francis Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours: 'Just Have Beautiful Six-Pack'

Singer Kenishaa Francis made headlines amid the divorce battle between her rumoured boyfriend, Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, and his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, who accused Kenishaa of being the 'third person' in their split. Reacting to pregnancy rumours, Kenishaa said, "I'm not pregnant… I just have a beautiful six-pack. Everything comes back as karma."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image

Singer Kenishaa Francis made headlines recently amid the divorce battle between her rumoured girlfriend, Tamil actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, after the latter accused Kenishaa of being the 'third person' responsible for their split. Days later, Kenishaa responded to pregnancy rumours.

In a recent interview with Behindwoods TV, Kenishaa said, "Am I pregnant? Not just that — people are even commenting in the comment box saying I'm pregnant. Is this what a pregnant belly looks like? I'm not pregnant… I just have a beautiful six-pack. No matter who says what, it will all come back to them as karma."

Read Also
'Prostitute, Go Die': Ravi Mohan's Rumoured GF Kenishaa Francis Receives Abusive Messages, Death...
article-image

Furthermore, she added, "The truth and lies will be known very soon. Until then, everyone make some biryani at home, eat peacefully, and let me also stay in peace."

Recently, Kenishaa and Ravi were spotted visiting the Kundrakudi Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu, just days before he launched the logo of his studio, Ravi Mohan Studios. Several photos of the duo posing with temple priests went viral on social media.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'

After Aarti accused Kenishaa of being the 'third person' responsible for their split, Kenishaa received abusive messages, rape threats, and death threats from several users on social media.

On May 25, in response to the online abuse and defamation, Kenishaa issued legal notice against the trollers spreading false information about her alleged involvement in Ravi and Aarti's marital issues. In the caption, they wrote, "To All Offenders : Cease and Desist Notice from Keneeshaa’s Legal Team."

Read Also
Ravi Mohan Takes Legal Action Against Estranged Wife Aarti Ravi & Sujatha Vijaykumar Over Defamatory...
article-image

The notice stated that Kenishaa has all relevant evidence—including URLs, usernames, timestamps, screenshots, and metadata—secured through independently verifiable digital hashing and time-stamping protocols, which will be relied upon in judicial, regulatory, and investigative proceedings.

Ravi hit the headlines last year after he announced his divorce from Aarti. In a counter-post, Aarti claimed the decision was made "without her consent". 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...