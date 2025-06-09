Ravi Mohan's Rumoured Girlfriend Kenishaa Francis Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours: 'Just Have Beautiful Six-Pack'

Singer Kenishaa Francis made headlines recently amid the divorce battle between her rumoured girlfriend, Tamil actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, after the latter accused Kenishaa of being the 'third person' responsible for their split. Days later, Kenishaa responded to pregnancy rumours.

In a recent interview with Behindwoods TV, Kenishaa said, "Am I pregnant? Not just that — people are even commenting in the comment box saying I'm pregnant. Is this what a pregnant belly looks like? I'm not pregnant… I just have a beautiful six-pack. No matter who says what, it will all come back to them as karma."

Furthermore, she added, "The truth and lies will be known very soon. Until then, everyone make some biryani at home, eat peacefully, and let me also stay in peace."

Recently, Kenishaa and Ravi were spotted visiting the Kundrakudi Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu, just days before he launched the logo of his studio, Ravi Mohan Studios. Several photos of the duo posing with temple priests went viral on social media.

After Aarti accused Kenishaa of being the 'third person' responsible for their split, Kenishaa received abusive messages, rape threats, and death threats from several users on social media.

On May 25, in response to the online abuse and defamation, Kenishaa issued legal notice against the trollers spreading false information about her alleged involvement in Ravi and Aarti's marital issues. In the caption, they wrote, "To All Offenders : Cease and Desist Notice from Keneeshaa’s Legal Team."

The notice stated that Kenishaa has all relevant evidence—including URLs, usernames, timestamps, screenshots, and metadata—secured through independently verifiable digital hashing and time-stamping protocols, which will be relied upon in judicial, regulatory, and investigative proceedings.

Ravi hit the headlines last year after he announced his divorce from Aarti. In a counter-post, Aarti claimed the decision was made "without her consent".