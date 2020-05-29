Raveena Tandon to help children through digital show

Mumbai: Raveena Tandon joined a digital charity show on the World Hunger Day on Thursday to help raise money to feed underprivileged children. The actor has joined hands with Akshaya Patra Foundation for the special campaign, called 'Know Hunger', which will see Raveena interact in a live session with her fans of Facebook.

The aim of the charity is to help feed millions of children and their families in India as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic. "It really breaks my heart to learn and accept the fact that there are millions of Indians who aren't as privileged like some of us. They don't have a family, a house to live and something as basic as everyday meals. I feel it's everyone's responsibility to do as much possible in their own capacity. I've always believed in supporting whoever is in need of help, as a citizen of India, I feel it's my duty to do the same," Raveena said.