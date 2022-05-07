Raveena Tandon spills the beans on what her KGF: Chapter 2 co-star Yash told her about caricatural names of various film industries

Raveena Tandon lights up the screen every time she appears on it. The actress was recently seen as a cop in Aranyak, for which she received a lot of acclaim from viewers and critics alike. Her latest release, KGF: Chapter 2, saw her as Ramika Sen, a ruthless politician and her performance was one of the highlights of the film. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Ramika Sen was surely a powerful role. Do you resonate with her in real life?

There are so many characters that one plays, whether you are vulnerable, suppressed, or you are the oppressor, so it is more about bringing that out from within at the time you are playing that particular character. I believe that there is evil in all of us. I feel there’s a little bit of Ramika Sen in me.

Do you feel as a pan India actor, you have more responsibility on your shoulders?

Honestly, every film in our country has been a pan India film. A Hindi film is generally considered a pan India film, but I have had the privilege to be working in South, Bengal, and Marathi cinema right from the 90s. Actors like Nagarjuna (Akkineni) and Venkatesh (Daggubati), all have been pan India stars. It is not a new phenomenon. The good thing that has happened off late is that all the industries are merging together to be one. My co-actor Yash once said that it is the best time to get rid of the caricatural woods like Kollywood, Mollywood, Bollywood and so on. It is ridiculous.

After films like Maatr, KGF: Chapter 2 and a web series like Aranyak, what is your vision now?

You see me in different roles each time, and playing such roles excites me and challenges me as an actor. I am looking forward to Aranyak 2, GhudChadi, One Friday Night and lots more.

How are you so consistent in choosing substantial roles in so-called male-dominated industries?

It used to be a much more male-dominated industry, but I feel with the advent of so many OTT platforms, so many films are being helmed by women, backed by women, and so many writers are penning women-centric stories. Things are changing slowly and steadily, but this change is here to stay.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 07:00 AM IST