Raveena Tandon Shares Glimpses Of Daughter, Rasha's Graduation Ceremony, Pens An Emotional Note

Bollywood actress, Raveena Tandon needs no introduction. The actress rules millions of hearts, courtesy of her beautiful smile and appealing looks. On the personal front, Raveena Tandon broke stereotypes when she adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, in 1995, and raised them single-handedly. Later in 2004, she broke millions of hearts when she got married to film distributor, Anil Thadani, and later, the couple welcomed two children, Rasha Thadani and Ranbir Thadani.

Recently Raveena Tandon took to her IG handle and shared a series of pictures from her daughter, Rasha Thadani's farewell ceremony at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

In the pictures, Raveena and her husband, Anil, are seen posing with their kids and Karan Johar. Along with the pictures, Raveena penned an emotional note, expressing her feelings about the special moment in her daughter's life.

"Saying bye to the class of 2023 at #dais! What an emotional moment for all the moms and dads to see your baby grow up and actually prepare to now, fly out of the nest! We wish you well and Godspeed #classof2023. Also was fun to see @karanjohar in his paternal avatar, “new parent at school” enjoy Karan! (sic)," she wrote.

In one of the pictures, a lot of polaroids hanging on a notice board inside Dhirubhai Ambani International School are seen. Among the many photos, a childhood picture of Rasha dressed in a cutesy white-coloured frock is seen. Completing her look with black heels, the little one tied her hair in two piggy tails.

