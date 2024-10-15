Raveena Tandon Says Mob Attacked Richa Chadha In Mumbai A Day After Assaulting Her: 'She Had To Pay Up'

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon made headlines in June after a violent mob attacked her outside her house in Khar, Mumbai. And now, she has revealed that a similar incident happened with actress Richa Chadha the very next day, but she could not report it as there was no proof.

"Unfortunately, this has been going on in Mumbai, which is a planned kind of a thing. This is only to scare celebs," Raveena said. She went on to reveal that the day after she was attacked, she got a call from Richa who said that the exact same thing happened with her as well.

"There were no CCTV cameras to record the truth. In fact, she had to pay up. She had to settle the matter. The cops told her to settle it," Raveena stated.

She also said that the police have now concluded the attack on her to be a staged incident in a bid to extort money. "I remember, the mob was so aggresive. They were entering my house. My children were upstairs at home. My husband wasn't at home. Jo mere male members of staff dikh rahe the unko, wo kheech ke maar rahe the unko," she recalled.

In June, a video had gone viral in which a man was heard claiming that Raveena and her driver assaulted his aged mother. The video also showed the actress trying to stop the violent mob and pleading them to not hit her.

The mob reportedly slapped Raveena and even pulled her by the hair. The matter was settled after police intervention and the actress was given a clean chit by the cops.