 Raveena Tandon Offers Prayers At Kedarnath Temple With Daughter Rasha Thadani; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRaveena Tandon Offers Prayers At Kedarnath Temple With Daughter Rasha Thadani; Video Goes Viral

Raveena Tandon Offers Prayers At Kedarnath Temple With Daughter Rasha Thadani; Video Goes Viral

As soon as Raveena Tandon came out of Kedarnath temple, she was surrounded by fans and pilgrims to take selfies with her

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
article-image

Actor Raveena Tandon along with her daughter Rasha Thadani offered prayers at the revered Kedarnath temple here on Tuesday. After reaching Kedarnath temple, the actor participated in the Rudrabhishek puja.

As soon as the actor came out of the Kedarnath temple, she was surrounded by fans and pilgrims to take selfies with her.

She appreciated the arrangements of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and was awestruck after seeing the supernatural beauty of Kedarnath Dham.

She will also offer prayers at the Badrinath temple and will leave for Mumbai on Wednesday morning after attending the Vedapath puja of Lord Badrivishal.

Raveena is known for her roles in 'Mohra', 'Laadla', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Anari No.1', 'Ghulam-E-Mustafa', 'Shool' and 'Patthar Ke Phool', among others. Earlier in April, she was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu.

Raveena will be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months. Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in his kitty.

Her daughter Rasha, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next film. The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024. The film is not titled yet and it's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Read Also
Rasha Thadani Wishes Mom Raveena Tandon With Special Birthday Video, Calls Her 'Role Model'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raveena Tandon Offers Prayers At Kedarnath Temple With Daughter Rasha Thadani; Video Goes Viral

Raveena Tandon Offers Prayers At Kedarnath Temple With Daughter Rasha Thadani; Video Goes Viral

Noida Police Interrogates Elvish Yadav For 3 Hours Late Last Night In Snake Venom Case

Noida Police Interrogates Elvish Yadav For 3 Hours Late Last Night In Snake Venom Case

Marathi Actress Urmila Nimbalkar's 2-Yr-Old Son Grabbed By Woman In Pune Market: 'It's Inappropriate...

Marathi Actress Urmila Nimbalkar's 2-Yr-Old Son Grabbed By Woman In Pune Market: 'It's Inappropriate...

WATCH: Sushmita Sen Back With Rohman Shawl 2 Years Post Breakup

WATCH: Sushmita Sen Back With Rohman Shawl 2 Years Post Breakup

'Reality Shows Are Not A Shortcut To Success': Singer Shalmali Kholgade

'Reality Shows Are Not A Shortcut To Success': Singer Shalmali Kholgade