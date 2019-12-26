'Rashtriya Schutzstaffel': Anurag Kashyap mocks RSS march in Telangana, makes another Hitler analogy

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has once again caught everyone's eyeballs on Twitter. The Gangs of Wasseypur director has on Thursday mocked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) march which took place in Telengana.

Kashyap went on to compare RSS to German dictator Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party. Instead of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he called RSS as Rashriya Schutzstaffel. Schutzstaffel was a major paramilitary organization under Hitler.

Kashyap said that Rashriya Schutzstaffel army is now out in the open and is marching towards the Third Reich (Hindutva Reich). "R(SS) (Rashriya Schutzstaffel) army is now out in the open .. marching towards the Third Reich (after the British and the indian realms , now the Hindutva Reich)," he wrote.