Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Dine With Family At A Restaurant Amid Breakup Rumours (WATCH)

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have always been in the limelight. While they have never publicly admitted to dating, their undeniable chemistry has led many to believe that there is something more than friendship between them.

However, recent rumours started circulating, hinting that their relationship might be on the rocks. Rashmika's frequent sightings with Bellamkonda Sreenivas only fueled the speculations further, making fans wonder if there was trouble in paradise.

But amidst all the breakup buzz, the power couple surprised everyone by being spotted together at a restaurant, accompanied by their families.

RASHMIKA-VIJAY SPOTTED TOGETHER AT THE RESTAURANT

The sighting of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda together at the restaurant has brought immense joy to their fans. For weeks, rumours of a possible split between the dynamic duo had been making rounds, leaving fans concerned about their favourite on-screen couple.

However, this recent public appearance has put all the rumours to rest. Clearly, love is still in the air for these two stars as they enjoyed a delightful meal with their loved ones. Here's a sneak peek into their heartwarming gathering:

It's safe to say that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are going strong.

RASHMIKA HAD EARLIER OPENED UP ABOUT THEIR EQUATION

Rashmika Mandanna, who recently marked her Bollywood debut with the film 'Goodbye', has previously spoken about her bond with Vijay Deverakonda. In an interview with News 18, she confessed that they share a deep connection and consider each other close friends.

"He has always been there by my side. We have a close friendship and often discuss things with each other," Rashmika revealed.

She also added that their relationship remains unaffected by the gossip and rumours that circulate on social media. Rashmika emphasized that they simply enjoy each other's company and do not pay much attention to the "cute" things people say about them.

VIJAY S RASHMIKA'S UPCOMING PROJECTS

Looking ahead, Rashmika Mandanna has a busy work schedule. She will be seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's upcoming movie 'Animal', where she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Additionally, she will reprise her role as Srivalli in 'Pushpa 2', led by Allu Arjun. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Kushi', which features Samantha as the female lead.