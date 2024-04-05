Rashmika Mandanna To Play A College Student In The Girlfriend? Makers Share FIRST Look On Her Birthday

As 'national crush' Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 28th birthday today (April 5), the makers of her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend' treated fans with the first look posters on this special occasion.

Taking to X, the film's production house Geetha Arts shared two posters featuring Rashmika Mandanna and wished her.

Sharing the posters, they wrote, "Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won't Introducing #TheGirlfriend Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmikaa very Happy Birthday."

It seems Rashmika is playing the role of a college student in the movie.

In the first poster, she looks shy and cheerful in a beige kurta and stole wrapped around her neck. Rashmika is seen holding a pen in her hands from a scene from the college.

In the next picture, Rashmika can be seen with a bag on her shoulders as she walks in the corridor of her college.

The movie is helmed by director Rahul Ravindran and bankrolled in a joint venture by Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni under their banner Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

'The Girlfriend' is touted to be a solo-led thriller by Rashmika.

Interestingly, the teaser of 'The Girlfriend' will be unveiled today on Rashmika's big day Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in five languages -- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is celebrating her 28th birthday in UAE. On Thursday, Rashmika also gave an inside glimpse into her birthday celebrations.

She shared sun kissed pictures of herself. The photos captured the birthday girl soaking in the sun while enjoying her coffee.

She used sun and coffee emoji and wrote, "Happy Rashmika."

Apart from 'The Girlfriend', Rashmika will also be seen in the action-drama film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' with Allu Arjun and opposite Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhava'.