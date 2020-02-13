Rashami Desai makes shocking revelation, says Arhaan Khan secretly promised 'Bigg Boss 13' makers to marry her on the show

In one of the episodes, host Salman Khan let out some shocking secrets when he revealed to Rashami that Arhaan was already married, with a child. Rashami said she was absolutely in dark about this aspect of Arhaan's life, and since she did not know so many things about him, she was left questioning their relationship.

In the past, a number of times, we saw Rashami strongly standing by Arhaan and defending him. Arhaan, on the other hand, wanted to go back to the show to propose Rashami.

The show comes to an end in a couple of days. It will be interesting to know how their encounter outside the house goes!