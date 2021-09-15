Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra slams Kashmera Shah for saying he's 'on his way to becoming henpecked husband again'

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Kashmera Shah recently took a dig at Raqesh Bapat and his budding relationship with Shamita Shetty inside the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmera shared a photo of Raqesh with Shamita from one of the tasks and wrote, "Congratulations @RaQesh19 you are on your way to becoming a hen pecked husband…again."

However, her tweet did not go down well with Raqesh's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra who gave a befitting reply to Kashmera.

Responding to her tweet, Ridhi wrote, "Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, 'Maryada – Lekin Kab Tak' actors Raqesh and Ridhi decided to part ways in 2019 after seven years of marriage. The couple had issued a joint statement announcing their separation. It read, "Yes, we are living separately… We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore."

A few weeks back, Raqesh had opened up to Shamita about his divorce.

Raqesh had poured his heart out to Shamita about the ups and downs he has faced in his life and had said that he has anxiety issues and spoke about how his divorce from Ridhi Dogra and his father's death affected him.

Bapat said that he has gone without sleeping 'for two weeks at a stretch'. The actor revealed that his mother and sister were very worried about him and had taken him to Pune.

"I was on the verge of breaking," he had said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:59 AM IST