Rapper King Wraps Up His Monopoly Moves Tour With Spectacular Finale In Mumbai, Joined by MC Stan & Yashraj

Rapper King, aka Arpan Kumar Chandel, started his new album Monopoly Moves, a listening party tour for the full-length on August 2, 2024, in New Delhi, performing at the K.D. Jadhav Hall at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. After electrifying audiences across cities in India, King wrapped up with a grand finale at Phoenix Marketcity Dublin Square, Mumbai.

He was joined by MC STAN, Yashraj, Abhijay Sharma, and MC Heam. The energy was unmatched as King took the stage, delivering hit after hit from his latest album, Monopoly Moves. The crowd sang along to favorites like F*ck What They Say, Pyaar Humara, Still The Same, and Delulu Dance.

After Delhi, his tour was followed by stops in Bengaluru (Aug. 4), Dehradun (Aug. 9), Ahmedabad (Aug. 11), Indore (Aug. 17), Kolkata (Aug. 24), Hyderabad (Aug. 30).

Talking about the same, King said, "From kicking off the Monopoly Moves Listening Party Tour' at my homeground Delhi to wrapping it up with a bang in the city of dreams in Mumbai, it's been an epic ride! We've rocked Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and many more cities along the way, and we can’t wait to hit the road again. See you out soon!"

King also surprised his crazy fans by performing on his hit tracks Tu Aake Dekhle and Maan Meri Jaan.

