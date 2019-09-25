Ranveer Singh's scary childhood picture is winning hearts on the internet

Last seen in 'Gully Boy' that was announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, Ranveer will next be seen in '83' set to release on April 10 next year.

The film is based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.

'83' also features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the men in blue in the film.

The film is directed by Kabir Khan.