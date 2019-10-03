Ranveer Singh's 'Red Riding Hood' look leaves a toddler crying , watch video

Ranveer Singh is probably the most fashion forward individual in Bollywood, and has time and again rocked some of the quirkiest avatars. The actor who doesn't shy away from dressing up loud in public, managed to bring a child to tears with his red riding hood look.

During a recent outing in Mumbai, the Gully Boy star rocked a mammoth red hood with sunglasses, paired with neon green shoes. The ensemble is certainly not the most wearable one, but little did the actor knew that it would scare a toddler.

It so happened that a fan with their kid was a part of the crowd hovering around Ranveer and came ahead for a selfie. The actor patted the child on her back, however it go the little munchkin weeping.

Watch video: