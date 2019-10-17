Ranveer Singh's IIFA compilation is something you wouldn't want to miss today

Bollywood’s powerhouse and ‘Gully Boy’ Ranveer Singh always shares his work details on his social media profile. In one such video, he shared his IIFA 2019’s preparation right from his rehearsals, backstage prep and his special performance on the IIFA stage.
Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a video with caption, "Showman says it’s Showtime #IIFA2019". The video includes his arrival at IIFA green carpet, his special art piece for IIFA and his fun behind the stage.
Ranveer Singh walked away with the best actor trophy for ‘Padmaavat’ at 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. On the other hand, his wife Deepika Padukone won the special category award for her performance in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Chennai Express’.
On profession front, Ranveer will be seen with Deepika in movie 83’ biopic based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, which talks about the time India won the coveted World Cup in 1983. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan and slated to release in April 2020.
