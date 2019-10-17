Ranveer Singh's IIFA compilation is something you wouldn't want to miss today

Bollywood’s powerhouse and ‘Gully Boy’ Ranveer Singh always shares his work details on his social media profile. In one such video, he shared his IIFA 2019’s preparation right from his rehearsals, backstage prep and his special performance on the IIFA stage.

Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a video with caption, "Showman says it’s Showtime #IIFA2019". The video includes his arrival at IIFA green carpet, his special art piece for IIFA and his fun behind the stage.