Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar To Re-Release In Theatres Worldwide Ahead Of Dhurandhar: The Revenge Release

A week before the release of its much-anticipated sequel, the makers of Dhurandhar have announced that the blockbuster spy thriller will return to theatres across the world. The decision comes as excitement builds for the second instalment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is set to arrive in cinemas on March 19.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the first film originally released on December 5 and turned into a massive box-office success. According to the makers, the film collected an impressive Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, with nearly Rs 1,000 crore coming from the Indian market alone.

In an official statement, the producers revealed that the film will now return to cinemas globally. “Jio Studios and B62 Studios are bringing the global blockbuster Dhurandhar back to the big screen in a rare and exciting theatrical re-release across approximately 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens across India beginning March 12 and 250 overseas, beginning March 13,” the note read.

The re-release will also have a strong presence overseas. “In North America alone, the film will return to theatres across nearly 185 screens, signalling the extraordinary anticipation for the next chapter,” the statement added.

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, coinciding with the festivals of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid al-Fitr. While the first film was released only in Hindi, the upcoming instalment will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

To further build excitement, the makers have planned exclusive premiere screenings in the United States and Canada on March 18, a day ahead of the global release. “These premieres will take place largely on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens, which feature expansive wall-to-wall screens, immersive sound systems such as Dolby Atmos, enhanced projection and luxury seating, formats typically reserved for major Hollywood event films,” the release stated.

Set in the Lyari area of Karachi, known for its history of gang rivalries and turf wars, Dhurandhar explored covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror incidents such as the IC 814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The sequel will focus on the rise of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari within Karachi’s underworld, while also tracing his earlier life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and the journey that turns him into a covert operative.

Actors R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi will reprise their roles in the sequel. The film is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar backing the project.